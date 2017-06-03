Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Governors of Arizona and Sonora commit to strengthen ties despite Trump rhetoric
Doug Ducey, Claudia Pavlovich emphasize benefits of NAFTA
Donald Trump may be soliciting bids to build a wall along the border, but the governors of Arizona and Sonora are doing what they can to ensure there are doors and windows, at least figuratively speaking, to maintain the flow of goods, services and people.