Farley vs. Garcia: It's official (access required)

Farley vs. Garcia: It’s official (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 5, 2017 , 4:56 pm

Farley finally ended his flirtation with a 2018 gubernatorial campaign, announcing today that he will seek the state’s highest office next year. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 5 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...

