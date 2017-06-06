Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report June 6, 2017 , 4:43 pm

Tim Hogan, the longtime executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest and the scourge of several generations of lawmakers, who is known to the Capitol community for his myriad lawsuits over education funding, will step down after 26 years at the organization’s helm. To read more on this item plus all ...

