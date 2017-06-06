Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Cap Times Q&A / Wrap up with Rebecca Rios (access required)

Wrap up with Rebecca Rios (access required)

By: Hank Stephenson June 6, 2017 , 4:30 am

In her first year as House Democratic leader, Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, a longtime lawmaker, was hopeful that her caucus could take a rare vote in favor of a GOP-backed budget. But when the budget didn’t go far enough toward investing in Arizona’s teachers, House Democrats held true to their beliefs and their prom-ises, and voted against the budget package.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Attorney Roopali Desai

Many hurdles make ‘citizen veto’ hard to come by (access required)

Activists are attempting to repeal a trio of laws approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor this year. But pulling off a referendum, known colloquially as a “citizens’ veto,” isn’t easy.