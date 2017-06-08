Ex-Senate President Ed Sawyer dies

Funeral mass for Ed Sawyer, a former president of the Arizona Senate, is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford.

Sawyer, a Democrat, served in the Arizona Legislature for 20 years – in the House of Representatives from 1967 to 1974, and in the Senate from 1975 to 1986. He served one term as Senate president. Sawyer died May 28 at the age of 90.

A long-time resident of Safford, Sawyer opened Industrial Electric Service in the 1970s, which he operated with his son Dennis.