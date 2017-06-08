Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
House tightens travel policy, discourages use of state vehicles
New rules reverse former speaker's travel policy
Arizona state representatives are now barred in most instances from using the state vehicle fleet, and must physically sign paperwork to be reimbursed for miles traveled on legislative business, according to a new policy announced today by House Speaker J.D. Mesnard.