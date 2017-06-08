Quantcast
House tightens travel policy, discourages use of state vehicles (access required)

New rules reverse former speaker's travel policy

By: Ben Giles June 8, 2017 , 3:33 pm

Arizona state representatives are now barred in most instances from using the state vehicle fleet, and must physically sign paperwork to be reimbursed for miles traveled on legislative business, according to a new policy announced today by House Speaker J.D. Mesnard.

