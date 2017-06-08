Quantcast
Keep the road trips to a minimum (access required)

Keep the road trips to a minimum (access required)

June 8, 2017

Arizona state representatives are now banned in most cases from using the state vehicle fleet and must physically sign paperwork to be reimbursed for miles traveled on legislative business. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 8 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...

