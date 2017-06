Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A barber by trade, Emil Marks trimmed the hair and mustaches of Tombstone’s most notorious gunfighters, including the Earps, “Doc” Holiday and the Clantons. Marks arrived in the U.S. from Germany at the age of 16 and spent his first two months in New York City, working at his trade. He saved money, joined his ...