Home / Cap Times Q&A / Tim Hogan: ‘Trial lawyer’ who shaped education and health care in Arizona (access required)

Tim Hogan: ‘Trial lawyer’ who shaped education and health care in Arizona (access required)

By: Rachel Leingang June 9, 2017 , 1:30 pm

Attorney Tim Hogan has held elected officials accountable for education funding and health care issues for decades, much to the chagrin of those he has opposed. Hogan, executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, said this week that he is leaving the center after 26 years.

