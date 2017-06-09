Top DPS official cleared in probe of off-duty chase

A state police review has found that a senior Department of Public Safety officer didn’t do anything wrong when he pursued a stolen pickup for miles while off-duty and driving his personal truck.

The review in the Jan. 24 actions of Lt. Col. Heston Silbert, DPS deputy director, was released Thursday. It found that Silbert acted within policy and reasonably when he followed the truck after it was stolen in Gilbert for about 16 miles before his own truck was disabled.

The pursuit with other on-duty officers wound through metro Phoenix and north on Interstate 17. It ended after the truck driven by 29-year-old Bradley Burton Moore drove off the side of the highway and rolled down an embankment. He was killed.