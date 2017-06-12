Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Business leaders are advocating for a permanent expansion of Prop 301 by nearly three times the current amount to boost education funding. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, ...