Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Public Safety / Project to detect wrong-way vehicles on Phoenix freeway OK’d

Project to detect wrong-way vehicles on Phoenix freeway OK’d

By: The Associated Press June 12, 2017 , 4:10 pm

The state Transportation Board has approved a $3.7 million project to construct a thermal detection system on a 15-mile stretch of Interstate 17 that will detect wrong-way vehicles on the Phoenix freeway.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told the Arizona Department of Transportation last week to accelerate construction of the system after recent wrong-way crashes.

Construction of the thermal camera pilot system is expected to begin this fall on I-17 from Interstate 10 to Loop 101 with full installation taking seven months.

Further expansion depends on how well the pilot system works.

The system will issue warning signs for wrong-way drivers and advisories for right-way drivers along the I-17 stretch.

On freeway ramps, wrong-way vehicles will trigger alerts including illuminated signs with flashing lights aimed at getting drivers to stop.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former Attorney General Tom Horne. (Cronkite News Service Photo by Anne M. Shearer)

Attorney general makes appointment in campaign finance case

Attorney General Mark Brnovich has appointed a county prosecutor to review a finding that found his predecessor violated campaign finance laws during the 2010 campaign.