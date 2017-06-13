Arizona Game and Fish deputy director Gray promoted to head of agency

A 24-year veteran of the Arizona Game and Fish Department has been promoted to head the state agency responsible for regulating hunting and fishing, and various wildlife conservation activities.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has selected Ty Gray, currently the department’s deputy director, to replace Larry Voyles, who is retiring after 43 years with the agency, including nine as director.

Commission Chairman Pat Madden said Gray has a depth of experience and accomplishments, as well as respect of colleagues and the public.

Gray began as a research biologist with the department, and has since held a variety of posts, including chiefs of the fisheries and education branches.