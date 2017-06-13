Quantcast
We’ll find out if teachers are underpaid in 2022 (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 13, 2017 , 4:31 pm

Finchem doesn’t think there’s “empirical data” to prove that Arizona teachers don’t get paid as much as their peers in other states, though a study from ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy published roughly a month ago found just that. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 13 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

