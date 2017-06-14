Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Is sales tax the answer to Arizona’s gas tax woes?
Mosley is working on a plan for next session that will dramatically change the way Arizona collects taxes on gasoline. Rather than the 18-cent tax assessed on each gallon, which hasn’t increased since 1991, Mosley wants to subject gasoline to TPT. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 14 Yellow Sheet ...