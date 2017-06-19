Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Friese watches and waits (access required)

Friese watches and waits (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 19, 2017 , 4:23 pm

Like many other Arizona Democrats, Friese is waiting to see what Ann Kirkpatrick and Sinema’s campaign plans are for 2018. But Friese has more of a vested interest than most of his compatriots. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Keep the road trips to a minimum (access required)

Arizona state representatives are now banned in most cases from using the state vehicle fleet and must physically sign paperwork to be reimbursed for miles ...