Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Ducey swiftly appointed a replacement to ABOR after Greg Patterson resigned in the wake of insulting comments he made to Finchem that some claimed damaged the universities’ relationship with the Legislature. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 20 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...