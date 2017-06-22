Quantcast
The Senate health care bill has arrived (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 22, 2017 , 4:42 pm

The US Senate today unveiled its version of the legislation aimed at repealing Obamacare, and experts say it is gentler than the House bill in some areas but harsher in other respects. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 22 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...

