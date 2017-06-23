Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Ducey puts out the “now hiring” sign (access required)

Ducey puts out the “now hiring” sign (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 23, 2017 , 8:49 pm

Ducey is in the market for a new OSPB director following the departure of Lorenzo Romero at the end of May. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 23 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Come on in for a test drive today (access required)

Multiple unsuccessful attempts to pass legislation that would allow Tesla to directly sell its electric cars to consumers in Arizona turned out to be unnecessary. ...