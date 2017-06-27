Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / There’s a better way to do this (access required)

There’s a better way to do this (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report June 27, 2017 , 1:40 pm

The Dept of Health Services last month received a long-awaited study on the potential benefits of consolidating health-related boards and commissions under its authority, though it remains to be seen what the agency or the Ducey administration will do with the information. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 27 Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Are those students studying constitutional law? (access required)

Thorpe’s renewed proposal to bar college students from voting in the communities where they attend school faces a likely death in court if it ever ...