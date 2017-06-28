Quantcast
By: Yellow Sheet Report June 28, 2017 , 5:26 pm

Arizona has already seen the effects of the types of Medicaid cuts that could occur under the Better Care Reconciliation Act, the US Senate Republicans’ Obamacare repeal bill, and former Gov. Jan Brewer doesn’t want to see the state return to those days. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June ...

