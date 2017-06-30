Reagan: Trump can have only publicly available Arizona voter information

Secretary of State Michele Reagan said Arizona won’t be giving the Trump administration any voter data that isn’t considered a public record.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vice chair of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asked for various types of voter information from all 50 states in a letter Wednesday.

In the letter, Kobach asks for states to send voter rolls, including names, addresses, dates of birth, political party, the last four digits of Social Security numbers, voter history from 2006 onward, felony convictions, registration in other states, military status, and “overseas citizen information.”

The data will help the commission to “fully analyze vulnerabilities and issues related to voter registration and voting,” Kobach’s letter says.

Reagan said she hasn’t actually received a letter from Kobach yet requesting the information.

But she said the commission will have to fill out a public records request just like everyone else has to.

“We’re not going to be providing them with any information that wouldn’t already be available to an average citizen via a public records request,” Reagan said.

Several other states, at least 20 by The Hill’s count, have rejected the request or pushed back against it.

There are several pieces of identifying information in voter rolls that aren’t released publicly, including Social Security numbers, mother’s maiden names and dates of birth, Reagan said.

In addition to having to fill out a records request officially, Reagan said the commission would need to guarantee the voter data won’t be used for commercial purposes or sold to a third party.

The letter also requests that secretaries of state send in changes to election laws designed to increase integrity, information on how technological security is handled, laws that “hinder (the) ability to ensure the integrity of elections,” any evidence of voter or registration fraud, convictions for election-related crimes since 2000, and recommendations for preventing voter intimidation and disenfranchisement.

Kobach requested states to turn the information over by July 14.

The election integrity commission was formed via executive order in May and was tasked by Trump with studying voter registration and processes, then reporting to Trump which how practices or laws affect the integrity of elections. The panel was set up to look at Trump’s repeated unsupported claims of rampant voter fraud.

Kobach told the Kansas City Star that the data would be secured on a federal government server. The Social Security numbers would help “prevent false positives” for those who have the same name and birthdate. The state data would be checked against federal databases to see how many non-citizens and dead people were still on the rolls, as well as those who were registered to vote in more than one place.

“The idea is to have the best data possible,” Kobach told the Star. “The purpose of the commission is to quantify different forms of voter fraud and registration fraud and offer solutions. And so you have to have this data in order to do any meaningful research.”

The Arizona arm of the American Civil Liberties Union is “monitoring this situation to ensure that any release of data does not threaten Arizonans’ private information,” the organization said in a tweet.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich also sought to reassure Arizona voters by tweeting that releasing private voter information like Social Security numbers and dates of birth is illegal under state law.