Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Because the feds have never been hacked (access required)

Because the feds have never been hacked (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 2, 2017 , 4:55 pm

Reagan said Arizona won’t be giving the Trump administration any voter data that isn’t considered a public record. Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, the vice chair of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, has asked for various types of voter information from all 50 states in a letter Wednesday (LINK). To read more on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A new name and a fresh start for Axiom (access required)

Axiom Public Affairs is no more. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the June 21 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...