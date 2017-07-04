Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Fontes to Kobach: Tell me why I should comply
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told our reporter he would need explanations and assurances from the federal government before turning over any of the county’s voter data. Reagan said on Friday that Arizona won’t be giving the Trump administration any information that isn’t considered a public record already (YS, 6/30). To read more on this item ...