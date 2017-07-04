Quantcast
Fontes to Kobach: Tell me why I should comply (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 4, 2017 , 5:05 pm

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes told our reporter he would need explanations and assurances from the federal government before turning over any of the county’s voter data. Reagan said on Friday that Arizona won’t be giving the Trump administration any information that isn’t considered a public record already (YS, 6/30). To read more on this item ...

