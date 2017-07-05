Quantcast
Pierces were snagged in a wider, ongoing FBI probe (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 5, 2017 , 5:08 pm

As many had suspected, the indictment of former commissioner Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Pierce, lobbyist Jim Norton and utility owner George Johnson stemmed from a larger FBI investigation that federal prosecutors want to keep secret, for now at least. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 3 Yellow Sheet Report, ...

