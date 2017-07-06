Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
That grin is worth $400,000
Former Attorney General Tom Horne has been exonerated by Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who absolved him of any wrongdoing in the illegal coordination case that hounded his unsuccessful bid for re-election in 2014 and effectively ended his political career. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 6 Yellow Sheet Report, ...