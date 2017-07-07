Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / How Reagan arrived at ‘no’ to Kobach’s request (access required)

How Reagan arrived at ‘no’ to Kobach’s request (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 7, 2017 , 6:11 pm

Some characterized Reagan’s decision to rebuff the Trump administration’s request for voter information as a flip-flop, as she initially said she would acquiesce to the request so long as the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity goes through the same public records process that everybody files to get the data. To read more on this item ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

There’s a better way to do this (access required)

The Dept of Health Services last month received a long-awaited study on the potential benefits of consolidating health-related boards and commissions under its authority, though ...