After 16 years at the organization’s helm, Goldwater Institute CEO Darcy Olsen is moving on. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 10 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.