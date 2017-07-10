Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Times Past / Roll Out the Barrel (access required)

Roll Out the Barrel (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff July 10, 2017 , 12:45 pm

  In this photograph, a group of lawmen in Cochise County are breaking up barrels and pouring the whiskey down Tombstone's Allen Street. During Prohibition, Cochise County Sheriff Harry Wheeler traveled all over his county trying to put an end to bootlegging. He made numerous arrests, confiscating mountains of booze that piled up in the courthouse in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

W

Ex-Senate President Ed Sawyer dies

Funeral mass for Ed Sawyer, a former president of the Arizona Senate, is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Safford.