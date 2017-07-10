Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Roll Out the Barrel
In this photograph, a group of lawmen in Cochise County are breaking up barrels and pouring the whiskey down Tombstone's Allen Street. During Prohibition, Cochise County Sheriff Harry Wheeler traveled all over his county trying to put an end to bootlegging. He made numerous arrests, confiscating mountains of booze that piled up in the courthouse in ...