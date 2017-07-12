Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Darcy Olsen’s departure from the Goldwater Institute wasn’t voluntary, according to several sources with knowledge of the situation, and the organization’s longtime CEO was fired after its board of directors narrowly voted to oust her. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 12 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...