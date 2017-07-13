Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Goldwater Institute board member Randy Kendrick said the organization’s board of directors was trying to do what was best for the Institute when they voted to remove Darcy Olsen as CEO. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 13 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...