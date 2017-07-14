Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Dem sources say they’re expecting Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton to jump into the US Senate race soon, while Sinema is expected to wait until the fall to decide whether to challenge Flake. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 14 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow ...