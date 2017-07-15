McCain has surgery to remove blood clot

U.S. Senator John McCain had surgery yesterday to remove a blood clot and will not be in Washington D.C. next week to vote on any health care measures, his office said today.

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix removed a 5-centimeter blood clot from above McCain’s left eye on Friday, the hospital said in a statement. The removal involved a “minimally invasive craniotomy with an eyebrow incision,” the hospital said. Pathology reports on the clot are expected to be completed within the next few days.

“The Senator is resting comfortably at home and is in good condition. His Mayo Clinic doctors report that the surgery went ‘very well’ and he is in good spirits. Once the pathology information is available, further care will be discussed between doctors and the family,” the clinic said.

McCain said in a statement that he received “excellent treatment” from the Mayo team. But he will be staying in Arizona next week to recover on the advice of his doctors.

In the coming week, the U.S. Senate is expected to continue talks on the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, dubbed the Better Care Reconciliation Act. McCain has said many of the priorities outlined by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey have not been included in the bill yet, but he would continue advocating for them.

Additional information on McCain’s progress will be made public as it becomes available, his office said.