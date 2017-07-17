Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The Apprentice: U.S. Senate primary edition (access required)

The Apprentice: U.S. Senate primary edition (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 17, 2017 , 4:15 pm

DeWit, former AZGOP Chairman Robert Graham and Kelli Ward, all of whom are either running against Flake or considering challenging him in the primary, have met with the White House in recent weeks, according to Politico. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 17 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

That grin is worth $400,000 (access required)

Former Attorney General Tom Horne has been exonerated by Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre, who absolved him of any wrongdoing in the illegal coordination case ...