Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Just because it’s troublesome doesn’t mean it’s illegal (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 18, 2017 , 6:46 pm

Gowan will not be charged by the attorney general despite a lengthy investigation that called reimbursements for travel and per-diem payments he received “troublesome.” To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

