Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Rubalcava resigns, ending short but troubled tenure (access required)

Rubalcava resigns, ending short but troubled tenure (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 19, 2017 , 4:26 pm

Facing a Clean Elections investigation that could have forced him from office, Rubalcava resigned today. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 19 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

