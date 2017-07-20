Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / McCain would leave some big shoes to fill (access required)

McCain would leave some big shoes to fill (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 20, 2017 , 4:18 pm

McCain’s shocking announcement that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor left Arizonans pondering the political landscape without the longtime senator, with inevitable speculation focusing on who might replace him if he steps down before the end of his term, which runs through the end of 2022. To read more on this item plus all the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Oh come, all ye Trump faithful (access required)

Kelli Ward is hoping to rally the pro-Trump faithful to her campaign against Flake, and she’ll get a boost in that department later this month ...