Kirkpatrick running for McSally’s US House seat

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is running for Congress again, but this time from a different Arizona district.

Kirkpatrick on Friday announced her candidacy in the crowded Democratic primary race for the seat held by two-term Republican Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona’s competitive 2nd Congressional District in southern Arizona.

She has moved to Tucson from Flagstaff since not running for re-election in the 1st Congressional District in eastern Arizona and running unsuccessfully statewide for U.S. Senate last year, losing to Republican John McCain.

The 2nd District includes part of the Tucson area and Cochise County in the state’s southeastern corner.

Other Democratic candidates include former state Reps. Bruce Wheeler and Matt Heinz., retired Pentagon official Mary Matiella, businessmen Charlie Verdin and Billy Kovacs, consultant William Foster and pilot Jeff Latas.