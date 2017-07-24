Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Public-interest law, Goldwater Institute-style (access required)

Public-interest law, Goldwater Institute-style (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 24, 2017 , 4:59 pm

The Goldwater Institute is rallying attorneys willing to work pro bono on conservative and libertarian issues in a new public interest legal program called the American Freedom Network. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

They’re doing it for the cause (access required)

Goldwater Institute board member Randy Kendrick said the organization’s board of directors was trying to do what was best for the Institute when they voted ...