Alexa, calculate the sales tax on my digital goods (access required)

Alexa, calculate the sales tax on my digital goods (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 28, 2017 , 4:05 pm

The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on the Tax Treatment of Digital Goods and Services is holding its first meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. in Senate Hearing Room 1. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...

