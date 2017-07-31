Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Controversy complicates Ninth Circuit vacancy (access required)

Controversy complicates Ninth Circuit vacancy (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report July 31, 2017 , 4:30 pm

The legal blog Above the Law reported last week that elections attorney Kory Langhofer appears to no longer be the frontrunner for Arizona’s open spot on the Ninth Circuit and may even be completely out of the running. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the July 31 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

McCain would leave some big shoes to fill (access required)

McCain’s shocking announcement that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor left Arizonans pondering the political landscape without the longtime senator, with inevitable speculation focusing ...