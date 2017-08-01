Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Long-rumored name surfaces in corp comm case (access required)

Long-rumored name surfaces in corp comm case (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 1, 2017 , 4:30 pm

Indicted lobbyist Jim Norton’s attorney said in court today that his ex-wife, Kelly Norton, provided more than 250 pages of documents to the FBI in the bribery case against former Corp Comm Chairman Gary Pierce, his wife Sherry Pierce, John Utilities owner George Johnson and her ex-husband. To read more on this item plus all the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

New Clean Elections rules bring new complaints (access required)

Clean Elections on Thursday made its final decision on which of three proposed rules governing campaign spending on political parties it wanted to adopt, opting ...