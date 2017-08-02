Quantcast
Arizona tribal casino gambling revenue up by 4.8 percent

By: The Associated Press August 2, 2017 , 3:21 pm

The Arizona Department of Gaming says contributions to the state from tribal gambling revenue will be more than $26 million for the quarter that ended on June 30.

That’s a 4.8 percent increase when compared with the same quarter in the 2016 fiscal year.

Department of Gaming director Daniel Bergin said Tuesday that after a few down quarters, this is a positive start to the new fiscal year.

More than $13 million will go to Arizona’s Instructional Improvement Fund for education with more than $6.5 million going to support trauma and emergency services.

Other funding is used for the department’s operating costs, state tourism and wildlife conservation.

Tribes with Class III casinos contribute 1 percent to 8 percent of gross gambling revenue to the state, cities, towns and counties.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

