You can’t retaliate, but you can still complain
Dept of Corrections Director Charles Ryan ordered his staff to comply with a court’s order to cease retaliation against prisoners, though he made it clear to them that he’s not happy with the judge or his order. US Magistrate Judge David Duncan issued the order after prisoners who gave testimony in the Parsons v. Ryan case reported ...