Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / You can’t retaliate, but you can still complain (access required)

You can’t retaliate, but you can still complain (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 2, 2017 , 4:28 pm

Dept of Corrections Director Charles Ryan ordered his staff to comply with a court’s order to cease retaliation against prisoners, though he made it clear to them that he’s not happy with the judge or his order. US Magistrate Judge David Duncan issued the order after prisoners who gave testimony in the Parsons v. Ryan case reported ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Public-interest law, Goldwater Institute-style (access required)

The Goldwater Institute is rallying attorneys willing to work pro bono on conservative and libertarian issues in a new public interest legal program called the ...