Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / SOS Arizona: This is not the Beth you’re looking for (access required)

SOS Arizona: This is not the Beth you’re looking for (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 3, 2017 , 4:24 pm

Save Our Schools Arizona spokeswoman Dawn Penich-Thacker said a complaint filed by the Public Integrity Alliance alleging election law violations does not actually involve one of the referendum campaign’s staff members. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 3 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

That wasn’t much of a honeymoon (access required)

Less than six months into his two-year term as AZGOP chairman, grassroots conservatives are looking to remove Jonathan Lines from office. To read more on ...