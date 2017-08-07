Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The big day is almost here for the anti-voucher campaign (access required)

The big day is almost here for the anti-voucher campaign (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 7, 2017 , 4:14 pm

Save Our Schools Arizona claims to have collected more than 100,000 signatures to refer the expansion of the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program to the November 2018 general election ballot. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 7 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Alexa, calculate the sales tax on my digital goods (access required)

The Ad Hoc Joint Committee on the Tax Treatment of Digital Goods and Services is holding its first meeting on Monday at 10 a.m. in ...