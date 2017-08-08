Quantcast
Some of those prisoners are paying for that study (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 8, 2017 , 6:08 pm

Profits from seized property are paying for the latest update to the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council study, Prisoners in Arizona, a report that uses data provided by the Dept of Corrections to determine who’s in prison and for what reasons. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the August 8 Yellow Sheet ...

