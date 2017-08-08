Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / SRP CEO: What can the state do to improve K-12 system? (access required)

SRP CEO: What can the state do to improve K-12 system? (access required)

By: Guest Opinion August 8, 2017 , 1:58 pm

Salt River Project’s dedication to delivering safe, reliable water and power requires Arizona’s workforce to be well-educated and prepared for the challenges of a modern economy. Arizona’s economic development depends on the availability of quality employees who are collaborative, conscientious and creative problem solvers in an evolving industry. In order to ensure the state graduates students from ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Colorado River

Conservation accord is progress toward much-needed Colorado River deal

Overall, the agreement represents incremental progress – but even more significant may be the much-needed spark it provides to re-energize drought contingency discussions within Arizona and across the entire Colorado River Basin.