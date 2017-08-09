Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Home news / Study: ‘Final Four’ championship generated $324 million economic impact (access required)

Study: ‘Final Four’ championship generated $324 million economic impact (access required)

But study didn’t include costs of hosting event

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services August 9, 2017 , 6:48 pm

Arizona’s first “Final Four” college basketball championship generated more than $324 million in economic impact for the state, according to a new study. But the direct benefit in terms of money spent by visitors this past late March and early April is less, with the actual tax revenues generated just a fraction of even that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Dawn Penich-Thacker of Save Our Schools Arizona announces a campaign to repeal the recent expansion of the state's school voucher system on May 8, 2017, at the Arizona Capitol. (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

Guns, gold and billboards: Hundreds of new laws to take effect

Foes of the new law expanding the school voucher program have until close of business Tuesday to submit at least 75,321 valid signatures on referendum petitions. If successful, the law remains on “hold” until November 2018 when voters get the last word on whether to ratify or veto the change.