Study: ‘Final Four’ championship generated $324 million economic impact
But study didn’t include costs of hosting event
Arizona’s first “Final Four” college basketball championship generated more than $324 million in economic impact for the state, according to a new study. But the direct benefit in terms of money spent by visitors this past late March and early April is less, with the actual tax revenues generated just a fraction of even that.