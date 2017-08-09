Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



John Kaites is suing fellow lobbyist Kevin DeMenna over allegations that DeMenna isn’t holding up his end of a $2.5-million agreement, in which Kaites returned control of DeMenna’s firm to him in 2013, triggering a court showdown between two of the biggest names in Arizona’s lobbying community. To read more on this item plus all the ...