Legal showdown stems from lobbying firm's sale (access required)

Legal showdown stems from lobbying firm’s sale (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report August 9, 2017 , 4:14 pm

John Kaites is suing fellow lobbyist Kevin DeMenna over allegations that DeMenna isn’t holding up his end of a $2.5-million agreement, in which Kaites returned control of DeMenna’s firm to him in 2013, triggering a court showdown between two of the biggest names in Arizona’s lobbying community. To read more on this item plus all the ...

